Library Curbside Service Is A Hit

The Greenville Public Library’s curbside service has been underway since June 1.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the program is going very well, keeping library personnel busy going up and down the library steps.

Keillor said patrons must remember a couple of important things in obtaining materials from the library.

When materials are returned, they need to go in the drop box. Anything that was checked out before March 16 was due on June 14, at which times fines started to accrue.

If you place orders for books online, they will contact you when your order is ready and set an appointment. Staff will leave pickup orders on the bench outside the main door and once they go back into the building, you can pick up the books.

The library can be contacted by calling 664-3115.