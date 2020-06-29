Library Reading Program Update

While patrons cannot be inside the Greenville Public Library due to the COVID-19 situation, curbside service remains available.

The library is also offering a summer reading program for adults and children.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the program is going well and one adult winner has been selected so far. Jane Hopkins won a Kindle Fire. Two more names will be drawn in August and each will win a $25 gift card to a local business. The children’s reading program this year is in a BINGO format and you can request a card when you place your curbside order or find it on the library website. Kids can earn craft kits and DQ Dilly Bars through the program.

For information about the reading program call the library at 664-3115.