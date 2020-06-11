March Planned For Saturday

A group known as Bond County BLM Peaceful Protesters is planning a march in Greenville Saturday evening.

Organizers are inviting area residents to join them. Persons should begin gathering at Jaycee Park at 4:30 p.m. and the march will start at 5 p.m.

The march will go south on Dewy Street, and west on College Avenue to the Bond County Courthouse. The group plans to stay at the courthouse for about an hour, to protest recent police actions in the United States, then return to Jaycee Park using the same route.

Organizers have been in contact with the Greenville Police Department about the event.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman said parking will be available at the First Christian Church and GES lots. He added police will block roads for traffic control.

According to the chief, police are supporting the march with the goal of making sure everyone remains safe.