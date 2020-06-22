May Animal Control Report

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has issued a report about activities during May.

He received 39 animal complaints, 21 from Greenville residents and 18 from those living in other parts of the county.

Eleven dogs and four cats were impounded with four dogs released to owners. Three dogs were released to no-kill shelters, and one dog was adopted.

Animals euthanized last month included four dogs and five cats.

Hess received six complaints about wild animals, all of them raccoons; and he learned about three animal bites, one in the county and two of them in Greenville.