Misc. Action For Bond County Board

The Board County Board met for eight minutes Tuesday morning and took care of a few items.

Mark Bleyer, Dr. Matt McCullough and William Ahern were reappointed to three year terms on the Bond County Board of Health.

Liquor licenses were reissued to the Greenville Country Club and Copper Dock.

The board approved the use of the courthouse gazebo on July 12 for a wedding.

Near the end of the meeting, Board Member Adam Boudouris commended those who were involved in two recent public events. He said they were both very peaceful and he appreciated the efforts put forth by organizers and county and city officials.

The courthouse grounds were used for the prayer program and the protest march.