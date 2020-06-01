Modified GHS Graduation Held Saturday

While it was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors at Bond County Community Unit High School participated in a graduation ceremony and received their diplomas Saturday.

A stage was set up outdoors, in front of the gym lobby, and on their appointed times, students showed up in their cap and gowns, were introduced and presented their diplomas by Superintendent Wes Olson.

They went onto the stage to have their pictures taken, and then walked to the north parking lot where their immediate family members waited.

Unlike a normal graduation, the graduates’ names, parents and future plans were announced.

After the ceremony, Principal Kara Harris said the weather was gorgeous and everyone seemed happy. She said several of the student said the program was more personal than traditional graduation.

100 of the 130 seniors participated in the ceremony, which began at 12:30 p.m. and concluded about 7:15 p.m.

Principal Harris said there are still plans to have a typical graduation ceremony on July 19, if possible.