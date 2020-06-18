More From Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 School Board made some decisions about insurance at its June meeting.

After seeking bids for employee health insurance, the board decided to remain with its current trust carrier. The trust is renewing insurance at a two percent decrease in premium.

New Superintendent Bobby Koontz reported some of the proposals submitted by bidders had a lower cost, but the coverages were not the same.

Koontz said the plans were discussed with staff and the district’s human resources and insurance consultant. Both felt the district should remain with the trust.

Property and casualty insurance was approved at a 7.14 percent increase. The insurance consultant reported that was the smallest increase he has seen in the area.

Unit 1 will be paying $99,297 for the coverage, an increase of $6,610 from this past year.

A memorandum of understanding with the Mulberry Grove Education Association was accepted by the board. Koontz said it pertained to contract language.

Milk and bread bids were accepted. The only bids were from Prairie Farms and Aunt Millie’s Bakery. Koontz advised there were very small increases for some of the items.

The board approved an amended budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

It was reported graduation ceremony plans are still in place for July 18.

This year’s senior trip to San Diego had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. Koontz advised he is waiting for one more reimbursement, and it looks like the seniors will be getting back about $1,700 apiece.