More Questions Than Answers Regarding Next School Year

The end of the last school year was unsettling for students, teachers and school district administrators. Everyone tried to adjust to remote learning due to COVID-19.

With the 2020-2021 school year approaching, districts are trying to prepare, however there are no guidelines yet from the state.

At a board Policy and Curriculum Committee meeting Monday, Bond County Community Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson admitted there are many more questions than answers about the start of the school year.

“I’ll be honest with you, it’s a really weird place to be that we’re less than eight weeks before the start of school and we don’t know what we’re doing,” Olson said. He said all districts are in the same situation, which he said was alarming.

He said officials believe kids will be back in school in some fashion. He said no one appears to want to do remote learning exclusively to start the year.

Olson reported that since there is still a possibility remote learning may have to continue, some preparations are being made in Unit 2. The preparations include strengthening of ability to deliver remote instruction, procuring personal protective equipment and sanitization equipment, and training staff on a Google-based platform for remote learning.

According to Olson, behind-the-wheel driver’s education instruction began this week, and weight training for athletes started under the guidelines of the Illinois High School Association.

All recommended COVID-19 precautions are being followed, and the superintendent said before the district does anything, the Bond County Health Department and district’s legal counsel are consulted.

Olson told the committee, it is believed distancing will have to occur to transport students to and from school, and student’s temperatures will have to be taken before getting on a bus.

People entering the school building will also have to have temperatures taken.

Olson said the district is purchasing many forehead thermometers, more hand sanitizer and machines to sanitize rooms.