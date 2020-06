The Bond County Health Department on Sunday reported a new positive COVID-19 test result.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 13. Of that number, the newest case is currently in quarantine, 11 have recovered, and one passed away.

The health department reports the ages of those who have tested positive range from 18 to 75.

844 tests have been administered in Bond County. 831 were negative.

Age of those tested range from 1 to 92.