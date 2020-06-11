Newton High School Grad Win CBAI Scholarship

The Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) Foundation for Community Banking has selected 24 high school seniors to win its 2020 Annual Scholarship Program.

The Peoples State Bank is very pleased to announce that Justin Zumbahlen has been named the first-place winner for group 11. Justin has been awarded a one-time $1,000 to be used for higher education.

Justin is the son of Phil and Judy Zumbahlen. During his tenure at NCHS, he participated in the READ Program, WYSE Team, Team Quest, Math Team and Math Club, Spanish Club, Science Club and Beta Club. He was involved in Basketball and Tennis and received recognition as an ISAC Illinois State Scholar, as well as the National Merit Scholarship Commendation. He also volunteered with the annual Honey Do community improvement project and Master’s Hands food pantry. He plans to pursue a career in physical therapy.

Now in its 34th year, the program offers $21,000 to 24 high-school seniors via first, second and third place prizes in the essay-writing contest. The first-place winner’s high school is also awarded $500.

This year, 90 CBAI member banks representing 246 students statewide participated in the contest. A copy of Justin’s winning essay is attached. In the essay, he was asked to write one paragraph on each of the following topics: the impact that community banking has on someone he knows, a business or agricultural concern, and the community in general.

Justin was one of three students selected to have their essays submitted by Peoples State Bank. Emily Dion and Jacelyn Street were also finalists chosen from all of Peoples State Bank’s eight branch entries.

The scholarship contest is available annually to students in all eight Peoples State Bank communities. The bank reaches out to each school district to make applications available not only at each bank location, but also at the local high school for any interested seniors to apply. Details will be available in September 2020 for the 2021 scholarship program.