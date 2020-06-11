Numerous Arrests In Montgomery County

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies made numerous arrests Wednesday.

The first was at 4 AM following a stop for a traffic violation. 41 year old John H. Niehaus, of Donnellson, was arrested for allegedly driving without a license. A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 52 year old James “Jimmy” Milanos, of the Hillsboro area, was also in the vehicle and was allegedly found to be in possession of additional methamphetamine.

Later that evening, pending covert operations by the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force and arrest warrants that accumulated during the Covid 19 outbreak, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Litchfield Police Department and the Hillsboro Police Department arrested five individuals across Montgomery County.

All of those arrested had warrants for alleged unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a class 2 felony.

Those arrested were George W. Stewart, of Litchfield; David L. Carter, of Hillsboro; Michaela L. Warfield, of Litchfield; Dennis R. Dewitt, of Litchfield; and Jacob G. Meyer, of Hillsboro.

Stewart was also allegedly found in possession with intent to deliver over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a class X felony.

All of the individuals arrested were processed into the Montgomery County Jail.