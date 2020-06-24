Personnel Action From Unit 2 Board Meeting

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel matters at its meeting Monday night.

The retirement of Marci Slape as a fourth grade teacher at Pocahontas School was approved.

The board hired Allison Lewis to fill that position for the 2020-2021 school year. She is from Carlyle and recently graduated at SIU-Edwardsville.

Jennifer Holloway was hired as a RTI/credit recovery paraprofessional at the high school.

The board hired Joy Prater as an administrative assistant at the high school, Brandy Haas as an administrative assistant at Sorento School, and Mindy Jefferson as a library clerk at Greenville Junior High.

The retirement of Michael Brown, as a custodian at Greenville Elementary School, was approved, effective August 31.

The rate of pay for Heather Summers, parent educator, was increased to reflect her 10 years working in the district.

Gavin Mitchell and Chad Stearns were hired as summer maintenance workers for 45 days.

In athletic-related personnel items, Amanda O’Regan resigned as Pocahontas volleyball coach, Carl Brannon resigned as high school boys tennis coach, Keegan Netsch resigned as assistant high school boys’ soccer coach, and Jordie File resigned as head track and field coach at the high school.

Will Schaufelberger was hired as assistant boys’ soccer coach at the high school.