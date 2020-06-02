Plan Commission Recommends Medical Clinic

The Greenville Plan Commission met Thursday night and is recommending the city council approve creation of a medical clinic at Greenville University.

Two public hearings were held.

The first was on a request from the university to add “medical clinic” as a conditional use in a neighborhood urban zone. The other hearing centered on the request for a conditional use permit to operate a medical clinic at 404 East Durley Street, at the intersection of Elm and Durley.

Both requests were unanimously approved by the planning commission members. The city council will act on the matters at its June 9 meeting.

Conditions recommended by City Zoning Administrator Joe Craver, and approved by the plan commission, included requiring that any changes to the clinic building be approved by the city, addressing off street parking for those using the clinic, and the city must approve the business hours of the clinic.

The university plans to partner with HSHS Holy Family Hospital to open the clinic for students.

During the discussion, the traffic flow in the center of the block of Durley, between Elm and Locust streets, was talked about. Many agreed parking on both sides of Durley makes it difficult for vehicles to get in and out of the university parking lots, located on the north side of the street.

City Manager Dave Willey indicated that situation will be reviewed.