Plan Commission Recommends Rezoning

The Greenville Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday night on a request for a conditional use permit to allow a building along Harris Avenue to be used as a residence.

The request was made by Paris Properties. The commission voted unanimously to recommend to the city council that the permit be issued.

The building, located at the intersection of Harris Avenue and First Street, was most recently the site of a real estate office, but before that was used as a house. The property is zoned commercial with houses to its north.

Located across the alley from Casey’s, the building has been vacant for a while.

Justin Whitmore from Paris Properties told the commission he prefers to rent the building for a single family home.

Greenville Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Joe Craver said there does not appear to be a problem with the request as it meets all requirements of the city code. Craver told Whitmore, after the commission’s vote, that if the council approves the permit, he can proceed with renting the building as a home.