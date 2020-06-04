Pocahontas School Holds Virtual Promotion

Pocahontas School’s Virtual Promotion Exercise was emailed to parents on May 21, 2020. Principal, Jason Rakers, virtually addressed and then displayed the 26 eighth grade graduates.

Mr. Rakers, along with Mr. Smith and Mr. File, also presented the following awards selected by the staff at PES. The staff at PES congratulates the graduates and award winners.

Language Arts, Elektra Knutzen

Math, Jeremy Terwilliger

Art, Sarah Hall

Music, Bryce Sieber

American Legion Citizenship, Grace Sperandi & Jacob Sperandio

Science, Tiffany Rohr

Woodmen of the World American History Award, Emma Haller

Dave Moore Award, Owen Goodal

Robin Elliott Award, Angel Bast

American Legion Scholar Athletes, Tiffany Rohr & Hayden Hibbs

Outstanding 8th Grader, Emma Haller

PES is still hoping for an in-person graduation on July 9th at 6 PM.

2020 graduates include:

ANGEL BAST

MASON BUDNICKI

JONATHAN BURLINGAME

CONNOR COMPTON

DILLON CUNNINGHAM

GERALD DERLETH

JASON DERLETH

BILLIE OWEN GOODALL

RACHEL HALL

SARAH HALL

EMMA HALLER

LANDON HAYDEN

HAYDEN HIBBS

ELEKTRA KNUTZEN

ZOEY LEROY

LIAM MCELVAIN

AIDEN METZGER

TESSA MOORE

TIFFANY ROHR

BRYCE SIEBERT

GRACE SPERANDIO

JACOB SPERANDIO

DELANEY STRICKER

JEREMY TERWILLIGER

EVAN WEISS

AIDAN WILLIAMS

Receiving perfect attendance at Pocahontas School this year:

JACOB HIBBS

DAVID HUNTER

LUCAS SCHUSTER

JAMES QUADE

ANNALEE CHASE

SADIE WEISS

BENJAMIN JONES