Pocahontas School Holds Virtual Promotion

Pocahontas School’s Virtual Promotion Exercise was emailed to parents on May 21, 2020. Principal, Jason Rakers, virtually addressed and then displayed the 26 eighth grade graduates.
Mr. Rakers, along with Mr. Smith and Mr. File, also presented the following awards selected by the staff at PES. The staff at PES congratulates the graduates and award winners.
Language Arts, Elektra Knutzen
Math, Jeremy Terwilliger
Art, Sarah Hall
Music, Bryce Sieber
American Legion Citizenship, Grace Sperandi & Jacob Sperandio
Science, Tiffany Rohr
Woodmen of the World American History Award, Emma Haller
Dave Moore Award, Owen Goodal
Robin Elliott Award, Angel Bast
American Legion Scholar Athletes, Tiffany Rohr & Hayden Hibbs
Outstanding 8th Grader, Emma Haller
PES is still hoping for an in-person graduation on July 9th at 6 PM.
2020 graduates include:
ANGEL BAST
MASON BUDNICKI
JONATHAN BURLINGAME
CONNOR COMPTON
DILLON CUNNINGHAM
GERALD DERLETH
JASON DERLETH
BILLIE OWEN GOODALL
RACHEL HALL
SARAH HALL
EMMA HALLER
LANDON HAYDEN
HAYDEN HIBBS
ELEKTRA KNUTZEN
ZOEY LEROY
LIAM MCELVAIN
AIDEN METZGER
TESSA MOORE
TIFFANY ROHR
BRYCE SIEBERT
GRACE SPERANDIO
JACOB SPERANDIO
DELANEY STRICKER
JEREMY TERWILLIGER
EVAN WEISS
AIDAN WILLIAMS
Receiving perfect attendance at Pocahontas School this year:
JACOB HIBBS
DAVID HUNTER
LUCAS SCHUSTER
JAMES QUADE
ANNALEE CHASE
SADIE WEISS
BENJAMIN JONES