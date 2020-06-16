Police Chief On BLM Protest

A Black Lives Matter Protest was held late Saturday afternoon in Greenville.

Approximately 200 people participated in the march.

Greenville Chief of Police Scott Workman said he thinks everything went very well. He said the demonstrators were all peaceful and there were no traffic issues. Workman met early last week with the protest organizers and he said the city tried their best to accommodate them and ensure a safe environment. Chief Workman said there were no complaints from the community.

The group marched from Jaycee Field to downtown Greenville, stopping at the courthouse, Greenville Police Department and the Bond County Sheriff’s Department, before returning to the park.