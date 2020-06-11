Public Encouraged To Watch For Elder Abuse Signs

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Monday, June 15. The FNB Community Bank encourages everyone to learn the signs of financial abuse targeting the senior population. According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, about 1 in 10 Americans 60 and older have experienced some type of abuse, but financial exploitation often goes unreported. The annual financial loss by victims of elder financial exploitation was estimated to be $2.9 billion in 2009.

Red flags to watch for include fear or anxiety, unusual changes in bank account or money management, sudden changes in a will, and fraudulent signatures on financial documents.

Ingrid Andronis, assistant vice president and accounting officer at The FNB, says the bank works diligently to verify transactions, and offer assistance in case of identity theft. “Our employees are trained to detect unusual transactions and verify with the account holder that the activity is valid. We’ve also partnered with CSI’s CardSentry to monitor for unauthorized debit card activity 24/7.”

Pat Kious, vice president and community relations officer at The FNB, added, “In the past we have presented programs on scams and financial abuse at the Bond County Senior Center and Emerald Point in Greenville, the Ramsey senior citizens’ lunch, and the Fayette County Senior Center. We also make informational brochures available to the community.”

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was launched on June 15, 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older people by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

If you suspect someone is a victim of elder abuse, contact Adult Protective Services, local law enforcement, or the victim’s financial institution. You can learn more about spotting and reporting elder abuse by visiting the National Center on Elder Abuse website.

The FNB Community Bank, founded in 1865, has locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville.