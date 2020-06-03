Public Invited To “Drive-By Farewell” For Ivan & Kathie Filby

Greenville University invites the community to a drive-by farewell parade for Ivan and Kathie Filby, former president and first lady of Greenville University. Well-wishers will drive by GU’s President’s House at 422 E. Main Street in Greenville this Friday, June 5, from 2-3 pm. A box will be available for cards.

The event allows the GU and Greenville communities to share appreciation for the Filbys while maintaining safety standards of social distancing.

To participate, park in GU’s freshman parking lot at the corner of South Elm and Main Streets before the parade start time at 2 pm.

Ivan Filby served as GU’s twelfth president beginning in 2013. After seven years of faithful service, he announced his resignation at the end of April.

In an open letter to the GU community, Filby stated, “The past seven years as your president have been unimaginably fulfilling and rewarding. I thank all of you for your support and I look forward to the next phase of this wonderful institution.”

Well-wishers can also send messages to presidentsoffice@greenville.edu by June 12.