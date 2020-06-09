Rec Ball Returns For Summer

With the summer seasons called off due to COVID-19, the Kingsbury Park District has come up with a way for boys and girls to get at least a little time on the field.

Rec ball sessions have been scheduled for baseball and softball, according to KPD Director Jerry Sauerwein.

He said maximum registration per group is 10 and participants must stay 6 feet apart. Softball will be Tuesday and Thursday, June 23 and 25. Ages 7 to 10 will go from 9 to 10:30 AM and ages 11 to 14 will go from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. Baseball will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, starting June 15. 7 to 10 year olds will be 9 to 10:30 AM with ages 11 to 14 from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. Participants must pre-register.

Click below to hear more:

To register, go to KingsburyParkDistrict.com.