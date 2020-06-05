Registration Open For KPD Art In The Park

The Kingsbury Park District is offering an art program to youngsters, and signup is underway.

Kayla Curry, KPD program director, said the program used to be known as the Children’s Art Workshop. The program is Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 in the KPD Pool Pavilion. Kids age 6-9 attend from 9 to 9:45 AM and those 10-13 from 10:30 AM to noon. Cost is $50 for residents of the park district, $55 for out of district.

Curry said due to COVID-19 restrictions, the class sizes will be limited so you are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Deadline to register is Friday, June 12. Each participant will have their own table and own supplies.

Click below to hear more:

Will Wagner will be the art program instructor.

For more information go to KingsburyParkDistrict.com.