Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert reports a petition has been filed for a Republican vacancy in nomination for state’s attorney.

B. Marshall Hilmes from Centralia will run for the Bond County office in the November general election.

Current Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann, a Democrat, is seeking to retain that position.

Hilmes was in a primary election in March, finishing third out of three candidates seeking the Republican nomination for state’s attorney in Clinton County.