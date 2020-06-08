Sammie’s Shaved Ice Open At Jaycee Park

Sammie’s Shaved Ice has a permanent location this summer.

Sam Barber of Greenville, owner of the business, is partnering with the Kingsbury Park District to sell shaved ice at the Paul Ranson building at Jaycee Park.

Barber said he got off to a great start, with over 120 customers the first day.

Click below to hear more:

The building was open since COVID-19 forced the district to cancel the softball and baseball seasons.

Barber told Jeff Leidel he is very pleased to have the partnership with the park district. He said they’ve been very helpful and it’s gone smoothly so far.

Hours right now are 1 to 9 PM, Monday through Saturday.

Click below for more of his comments:

Barber established his shaved ice business as a member of the Bond County CEO program

Click below to hear him talk to Jeff about that opportunity:

Barber was part of the second county CEO class from the 2018-19 school year.