Scholarships For Unit 2 High School Students

Several senior students at Bond County Unit 2 High School have received local scholarships to help continue their education.

Following are the recipients of various scholarships

The Ralph and Audrey Broom Scholarship – Noah Mayfield

Sara Cunningham Memorial Scholarship – Trista Kinkle

Jan Nevinger Memorial Scholarship – Grace Baum

Dotti Corn Academic Foundation Scholarship – Jolie Harnetiaux

Art Bollinger Scholarship – Sarah Brannon

Jim and Thelma Keaster Scholarship – Chloe Beckert

Roger and Mabel Riedemann Scholarship – Kylie Sussenbach

Dale Jurgena Sports Boosters Scholarship – Logan Doll

Dotti Corn Sports Boosters Scholarship – Brenna Weiss

Bradford National Bank Scholarship – Chloe Beckert and Jolie Harnetiaux

The FNB Community Bank Scholarship – Jolie Harnetiaux

Optimist Scholarship in Memory of Ron Smith – Noah Mayfield

Bill Wise Optimist Scholarship – Taylor Weiss

Unit 2 Character Education Scholarship – Jolie Harnetiaux

VFW Post 1377 Scholarship – Jolie Harnetiaux

Judy Ernst Scholarship – Megan Hallemann and Kyle Tipsword

AMVETS Post 140 Scholarship – Kylie Sussenbach

Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees Scholarship – Jonathan Barnes and Hailey Sutton