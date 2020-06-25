Several Arrests In Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted Phase 2 of its “Open for Business” operation June 17 through the 24 throughout the county.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, Litchfield Police Department, and the Hillsboro Police Department collectively arrested five Montgomery County residents for active arrest warrants. The arrests stem from multiple investigations.

Jason Hickman, of Litchfield, was arrested for alleged Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Donna Osborn, of Litchfield, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Dakota Osborn was arrested for alleged Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Kevin Helfrich, of Litchfield, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Aaron Groetecke was arrested for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rick Robbins, those arrests led to multiple other arrests, for crimes including possession of a controlled substance being alleged fentanyl.

18 new detainees were booked into the Montgomery County Jail over the course of the week. The current jail population is 49.

Robbins said Phase 2 of Operation “Open for Business” also initiated new investigations with additional pending illegal drug and weapon arrest warrants. Phase 3 began on June 24th.