Surrounding Counties Cancel Fairs

Organizers of the Fayette County Fair announced Tuesday that the annual event, which was scheduled for July 11-17, has been cancelled. In a Facebook post, officials said, “The Fayette County Fair has been a long-standing tradition in our county bringing fun, food, entertainment, livestock and 4-H shows to families over the years…Our main concern is the health and safety of those who participate and attend the annual county fair, so we must follow our state’s current Executive Order and ‘Restore Illinois’ plan. We appreciate the support of our community during this difficult time.

Fayette County Fair Association officials say they will continue to work throughout the upcoming year on improvements to bring the fair back next year.

Fayette County is the latest of several county fair events that have been cancelled recently.

The Clinton County Fair, a summer tradition since 1951, has been canceled “due to the government limitations placed on fairs and festivals,” according to a message on the fair’s website.

And members of the Montgomery County Fair Board canceled this year’s county fair, but report they hope to have a queen pageant and demolition derby at a later date this year.