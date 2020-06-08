Task Force Preps GU To Safely Host Students This Fall

A task force consisting of GU employees and health experts will prepare Greenville University to host students this fall in accordance with coronavirus safety guidelines. Dean of Students Ross Baker, who heads the task force, says its mission is to “balance safety issues while allowing the GU experience and GU traditions to thrive.”

The GU Fall Re-Launch Task Force will develop procedures to help students and employees practice effective social distancing and germ hygiene habits, and will ensure adherence to best practices of cleaning and disinfection. The task force will focus specifically on safe classroom environments, safety in common spaces such as residence halls and the cafeteria, and safety for employees and other members of the public who may attend GU functions.

“Throughout our planning for reopening Greenville University’s campus for face-to-face instruction this fall, student safety in the classroom, the residence halls, and across campus is a top priority,” said Baker. “While we want to return to normal as much as possible, we need to be mindful of all members in our community and how we can implement new protocols to protect one another.”

Members of the task force include faculty, staff, the Bond County Health Department administrator, and a member of St. Louis-based WFF Cleaning Service. Emergency Management Specialist Dr. Allen Turner will serve as consultant to the team.

The task force will also work with GU’s President’s Council leadership group to examine best practices shared from higher ed and government entities, and to examine how the State of Illinois reopening plans impact GU.

In addition, Baker and GU President Suzanne Davis communicate daily with local civic and health leaders, including the local hospital, HSHS Holy Family hospital.

The announcement of GU’s new task force comes as GU begins transitioning employees from remote to on-campus work and prepares for the arrival of students as soon as early August.