Thrift Shop Reopens

After being closed for 11 weeks, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Thrift Shop reopened Monday morning in Greenville.

Customers were lined up when the doors opened at 10 o’clock.

Coronavirus safety guidelines are still being observed, as all shoppers must wear a mask while in the store.

Hours are the same, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Changes have occurred regarding how donations will be accepted.

Before anyone makes a donation, they must call 664-2728 between 9 a.m. and noon to obtain an appointment. Appointments will be for a Monday, Wednesday or Saturday morning, and the caller will be told what time to bring the items.

They must be brought in non-returnable containers and will only be accepted at the back of the building at the appointed time and date. Someone will be at the south side of the shop to help put containers in a truck. No one making a donation will be allowed inside the building.

At this time, only three containers of clothing or household items are being accepted at any one time. Furniture and books can also be donated.

No loose items will be accepted and any donations brought without an appointment cannot be kept.