Special senior awards have been announced at Bond County Unit 2 High School.

The Daughters of the American Revolution Award was presented to Olivia Peters, while Abbigale Brunk received the Sons of the American Revolution Award.

Chloe Macon was given the Illinois Principal’s Association Award.

The Heisman High School Award went to Jonathan Barnes and Sarah Brannon.

Receiving the Sportsmanship Awards were Rylee Pickett and William Harnetiaux.