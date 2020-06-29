Unit 2 Technology Refresh Plan

The Bond County Unit 2 school board approved a technology refresh plan during its recent meeting.

This allows the district to spend no more than $65,000 in education fund lease levy money for technology devices.

Superintendent Wes Olson told the board he does not have the specifics at this time, but he believes the district may obtain up to 500 devices to strengthen Unit 2’s ability to deliver home instruction to students.

Unit 2 will be receiving money from the Federal CARES Act, and Olson said those funds can be used to cover added expenses caused by COVID-19.

The superintendent is expecting a little over $300,000. Not all of that money will be used for the Technology Refresh Plan.