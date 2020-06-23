Walker Cheers For LRCF Fundraiser

Bill Walker of Greenville and the Greenville High School cheerleaders recently teamed up to raise money for the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

The challenge . . . Walker would perform a cheer if at least $1,000 were raised for the foundation.

The goal was quickly surpassed and Walker knew needed to prepare for the big day. He said the community came through like it always does and helped a great cause during a time when they were having trouble raising money.

Click below to hear him tell the story:

Walker said the cheerleaders got involved almost immediately. He said they helped him raise $3,000 in around two weeks. He also noted the amount of work that goes into being a cheerleader and the hard work they put in.

Click below for more:

At this time, the cheer fundraiser has brought in $3,925 for the Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

When he isn’t cheering, Walker is the economic development coordinator for the City of Greenville and owner of Walker Photography.

When he isn't cheering, Walker is the economic development coordinator for the City of Greenville and owner of Walker Photography.