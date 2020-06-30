WGEL Providing Music During Fireworks

The Bond County Fourth Fest is presenting a drive-in fireworks show this Saturday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks will be shot off near the Greenville Junior High baseball field, and area residents are invited to park near there or watch the show from their front or back yards.

During the fireworks make sure you are tuned to WGEL in your vehicle or have a radio by your side while you watch from home.

WGEL will be playing patriotic music from 9 p.m. to the end of the fireworks show to help you celebrate the Fourth of July.