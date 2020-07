The Bond County Health Department has announced another positive COVID-19 case in the county. This brings the total to 17.

Of that number, five are currently in quarantine, 11 have recovered, and one patient passed away.

Ages of those who tested positive range from 18 to 75.

A total of 1,193 tests have been administered in the county, with 1,176 negative results.

Ages of those tested range from less than one to 95.