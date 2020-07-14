2020 4-H Livestock Auction Will Be Online

The Bond County Ag in the Classroom Program, and the Bond County Youth Livestock Committee are pleased to announce the AITC 4-H Livestock Auction will be held this year. Due to the current health pandemic, the auction will be held online only.

Proceeds generated by the online auction will support the 4-H members that have chosen to complete their 2020 4-H projects. These donations will be used to help those members offset the expenses associated with their livestock project. In order to maintain social-distancing, the 4-H members will retain their animals and product baskets.

“Our 4-H livestock participants work hard all year to prepare their animals, attend their meetings, and complete the required trainings in order to be eligible to exhibit at the livestock show and auction. These animals must be cared for every day, regardless of a global pandemic. While these 4-H members are not able to show their animals in the traditional way at the fair, they are participating in a 4-H virtual video show. In addition, the Bond County Youth Livestock Committee is partnering with Mollett Auction Services to provide an online auction,” said Emily Hartmann, Bond County Ag in the Classroom Coordinator.

The online auction will open on July 30 and will close at 7:00 p.m. on August 3. Following the online auction, the Bond County Youth Livestock Committee will provide radio and print recognition for the 2020 Online Auction Buyers. Buyers are urged to complete their online registration in advance. The final bids will be accepted at 7:00 p.m. on August 3. Buyers must register online in advance at www.mollettauctions.hibid.com.

For more information on how to support the local Bond County AITC program, or the Bond County Youth Livestock Committee, contact the local AITC Coordinator, Emily Hartmann at bondaitc@gmail.com.

