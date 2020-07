In an update from the Bond County Health Department; these are the most recent Covid-19 totals.

30 total positive – Current status of those positive cases: 2 hospitalized, 8 quarantined; 19 recovered, 1 deceased, the two new infections are a female in her teens and a male in his 20s, according to the health department.

Ages of those Positive are 15-79

1869 total tests have been completed in Bond County, with 1839 negative results.