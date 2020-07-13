Barber To Run For Mayor

The coach of the Greenville University men’s basketball team has plans to run for a Greenville elected position.

George Barber has told WGEL he will run for mayor of Greenville in the spring 2021 election.

The current long-time mayor is Alan Gaffner.

Barber said he was informed there was interest in the community in him being a mayoral candidate. He said while he had thought about the prospect in the future, after many conversations he thought now might be the right time. He said he’s also heard people say they’re looking for fresh ideas.

Click below to hear more:

In addition to being a coach, Barber is a professor at the university.

Adam Boudouris had announced in August of 2019 he planned to run for mayor. He told WGEL that since Barber will be a candidate, he has decided not to run for mayor.

In February, Boudouris was appointed to the Bond County Board to fill a vacancy in District 5. He said he is now planning to run for election to that position in the November election. It is a two-year unexpired term.