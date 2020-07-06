Benefits For Farmers Impacted By COVID

Under a federal program, farmers can receive help if they’ve suffered losses due to COVID-19.

Katie Cayo, manager of the Farm Bureaus in Bond and Fayette Counties, said the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is available now, and provides funds to farmers who are showing a loss. You can visit farmers.gov/cfap prior to the end of August to find out if you qualify.

Click below to hear more:

For more information, you can call the Bond County Farm Bureau office at 664-3100 or the Fayette County office at 283-3276.