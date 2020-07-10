Boil Order Issued For Portion Of Greenville

The City of Greenville Water Department advises that due to a water main leak, the following customers will be without water service and a boil order will be in effect beginning Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2 P.M. for the following customers: Avonlea Dr., North Idler Ln. from College to Route 140, Ballyvaughn Ct., Killarney Dr. from Idler Ln. to Linder Blvd., Ash St., Poplar St., Willow St., Chicago Dr. between Idler Ln. and Poplar St., Butternut Dr., and Pecan St. from Chicago Dr. to Willow St.

Those affected by the boil order will only be the above-mentioned customers. At the time water service is restored, the above-mentioned customers must boil water for human consumption. Water needs to be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes.

The City of Greenville Water Department is required to issue a boil order any time system pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch. This is a precautionary measure due to possible contamination.

The boil order is required to stay in effect until the bacterial quality of the water is tested by the laboratory and satisfactory sample results are returned. This usually takes 30 hours. The City of Greenville Water Department will then issue a release or continuance of the boil order depending on the lab findings. Customers will be notified by the City when the results are received.

Any questions regarding the boil order may be directed to the Greenville Municipal Building at 618-664-1644.