Three new positive COVID-19 cases have been announced in Bond County. That brings the overall total to 16.

Of that number, 4 are quarantined, 11 have recovered, and 1 died.

Ages of those who have tested positive range from 18 to 75.

According to the Bond County Health Department, as of Saturday, a total of 1,067 had been tested.

1,054 tests were negative.

Ages of those tested range from less than 1 to 92.