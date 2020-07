The number of positive coronavirus cases in Bond County is up to 20. The Bond County Health Department announced the update late Thursday morning.

Of the 20 positive cases, seven individuals are in quarantine, 12 have recovered, and one died.

A total of 1,256 tests have been performed in Bond County. Of those, 1,236 were negative.

Ages of those who have been tested range from less than one to 95.

Ages of those with positive results range from 18 to 75.