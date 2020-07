The Bond County Health Department is reporting another new positive COVID-19 case. The new positive is a female in her 20’s.

This brings the county total to 23 positive cases. Of those, seven are quarantined, one has died, and 15 have recovered.

Positive cases range in age from 15 to 75.

There have been 1,606 tests in Bond County, with individuals ranging in age from under one year to 95.

1,583 of those test results were negative.