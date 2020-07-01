Charge Filed In Fatal Crash

A felony charge has been filed in Bond County Circuit Court against a Mulberry Grove man in regard to an accident that killed a rural Carlyle teen.

K.C. Lee Michael Rich, age 18, of rural Carlyle died in the one-vehicle crash that occurred about 6:20 a.m. April 12 on First Avenue, east of McKendree Road in rural Keyesport.

Rich was the driver, and a passenger in the vehicle, Stephen Schlaefer, was seriously injured. Both were thrown from the unit after it struck a culvert and overturned several times.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann has charged James Q. Seely, age 21, of Mulberry Grove with alleged unlawful delivery of liquor to a minor, a Class 4 felony.

Its alleged Seely, after purchasing a 30-pack of beer, delivered the alcohol to Schlaefer, a person under age 21, and a death occurred as a result of this violation, being the death of Rich.

The defendant has posted bond, which was set at $100,000 or $10,000 cash. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.