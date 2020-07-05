Charged With Alleged Aggravated Battery Of Officer

Shawna Kay Pitra, age 31, of Pocahontas, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with aggravated battery of a peace officer.

It is alleged by the state that on June 24 Pitra committed a battery to a Bond County deputy by shoving him with her hands. The charge is a Class 2 felony.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann said Pitra is on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while under the influence of drugs. The state has filed a petition to revoke probation, seeking that Pitra be resentenced.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 9.