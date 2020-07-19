Clinton Co. Coronavirus Exposure Dangerously High

For the last several days, the Clinton County Health Department have been tracking down hundreds of individuals who have had exposure to COVID-19 following several recent large group events where social distancing and masking were not observed and some events that moved about several county businesses on a single day.

The Clinton County Health Department reports there have also been numerous social events that exceeded the 50-person limit, both indoors and outdoors. The department is now reporting the virus is widespread in all parts of Clinton County, due to community spread.

Sean Eifert, who serves as the administrator of both the Bond and Clinton County Health Departments, said in a statement on Thursday, “It is imperative that we continue to follow the guidance set forth by IDPH. This includes masking at all times when you are out in the public, social distancing, and observing the rules for restaurants, bars and other events”.

Clinton County Health Department staff is working to contact everyone in the county who has been exposed to COVID-19, instructing them to quarantine for 14 days. Eifert said, “This could lead to a significant surge in positive cases and put us back in Phase 3. That would not be good for businesses, citizens or really anyone in our community. No one is aware of the volume of Clinton County residents who have now been exposed to COVID-19 positive persons.”

Clinton County citizens who know they have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person and have not yet been contacted by the health department are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of last exposure, monitor themselves for symptoms including fever, cough and/or extreme fatigue, and contact the health department immediately. Symptomatic persons should also contact their primary care physician.

For information regarding the current guidance or to report exposure, call the Clinton County Health Department at 594-2723.

In the event of severe symptoms, contact 911.