Council To Host Public Meeting On Police Policies & Training

At the last Greenville City Council meeting, it was brought up some Greenville residents have been asking about the policies and training for officers in the Greenville Police Departments.

Those questions stem from recent events in the nation involving police.

Mayor Alan Gaffner indicated a meeting would be held to address those questions. One has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 7 in the Greenville High School auditorium at 7 p.m.

Mayor Gaffner said the purpose of the session will be to inform people about the Greenville Police Department’s policing policies and procedures, including hiring practices, training, continuing education, performance standards, and performance evaluation. He said the good news is that the meeting isn’t planned in response to complaint, but rather a chance to address citizens who have asked questions following recent developments across the country. Police Chief Scott Workman and City Manager Dave Willey will present information.

Social distancing will be observed in the auditorium and due to state COVID-19 guidelines, no more than 50 people, including city officials, will be allowed to attend.

The meeting will be shown live on the Greenville Facebook page and there will be a conference call line for citizen questions and comments.