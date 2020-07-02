County Still Waiting For Tax Info From State

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp is reminding taxpayers that due to COVID-19, tax proceedings are behind this year. Camp says her office is waiting on the state to send the multiplier. Without that, the county cannot continue the process of producing tax bills.

Camp is hopeful the bills will be mailed the last week of July.

Once you receive your bill, you will have 30 days before the first installment is due.

The second installment will be due 60 days after the first installment date.

If you would like to prepay on your taxes you can visit the Bond County Treasurer’s Office at the corner of College Avenue and Second Street in Greenville. You can also mail a check or, starting Tuesday, July 7th, make an online payment at BondCountyIL.com/treasurer/.

Camp expressed her appreciation to county residence for their patience.