Covid-19 Cases Up To 21 In Bond County

The number of coronavirus cases in Bond County inched up again over the weekend. The total is now 21.

The Bond County Health Department made the announcement on Saturday. They said the totals now include 8 people in quarantine, 12 who have recovered, and one who passed away.

Of the five newest cases, the Bond County Health Department reports that one was a female in her teens, one was a male in his teens, one was a male in his 40’s, one was a female in her 20’s, and one was a female in her 60’s.

Positive cases are reportedly a combination of community based transmission and congregate situations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports three of Bond County’s cases are in long term care facilities. No deaths have occurred among those positive cases in long term care in Bond County.

Ages of those who have tested positive now range from 15 to 75.

A total of 1,299 test have been administered in Bond County. Ages of those tested range from less than 1 to 95. 1,278 results have come back negative.