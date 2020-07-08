Deanna Weinacht, APRN, Now Seeing Patients In Troy

Deanna Weinacht, APRN, now sees patients at the new HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine office in Troy, which is located at 7342 State Rt. 162.

Deanna earned her Master of Science in Nursing for Family Nurse Practitioner at Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Goldfarb School of Nursing, also in St. Louis. Deanna is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Deanna is a primary care provider who cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams, well-woman exams and chronic illness management. As an advanced practice registered nurse, Deanna is a highly trained health care professional fully capable of diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions, as well as medication management.

To schedule an appointment with Deanna, call 618-343-3722.