Farm Bureau Manager Provides Local Ag Update

Until this week, it has been a bit dry for farmers and those hoping for a good production out of their garden.

Katie Cayo, manager of the Bond and Fayette counties Farm Bureau, said the rain is welcomed, as long as there’s not too much.

She believes most farmers are finished planting. The rain, meanwhile, is putting a damper on the wheat harvest.

COVID-19 shut down packing plants which had an adverse effect on livestock farmers. Cayo said that situation is still problematic, but seems to be getting better. She said it’s a touchy subject as producers deal with a backlog of animals that were grown for the food supply but can’t be processed.

The Farm Bureau offices in Bond and Fayette counties are back open to the public.