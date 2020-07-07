Farmers Encouraged To Review June Ag Report

The June Acreage Report for crops has been released and the Illinois Farm Bureau is asking farmers to review it and provide feedback.

Katie Cayo, manager of the Farm Bureau offices in Bond and Fayette counties, urges local farmers to look at the numbers. She said the numbers didn’t quite make sense, so if anyone has any feedback about the report, you should let her know. She said she’d also like to hear positive feedback, if the report looks good.

Cayo said the reports are very important to the agriculture industry as they are sent to the FSA offices and determine funding and more.

Click below to hear more:

Anyone with agricultural questions can contact Cayo in Bond County at 664-3100 and in Fayette County at 283-3276.