FFA Virtual District IV Public Speaking Event

Two Mulberry Grove FFA Members, junior Kathryn Criner and sophomore Dakota Kruep, competed in the District IV Public Speaking Career Development Event. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held virtually on May 27.

Criner placed 5th in the Varsity Prepared category with her speech on challenges in the current goat industry and Kruep placed 6th in Junior Varsity Prepared, speaking on food labeling misconceptions.

With 5 districts in the state, Criner is ranked in the top 25 Varsity Prepared speakers in the state of Illinois and Kruep is in the top 30 Junior Varsity Prepared speakers.

In order to compete at the district level, Criner previously placed 1st and Kruep placed 2nd in their corresponding categories at the Section 19 CDE.